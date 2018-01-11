Global Light Vehicle OE Batteries Market, 2032: Major Suppliers, Top 14 Car Batteries Markets, Technology Trends and Market Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Light Vehicle OE Batteries Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global electric vehicles and OE starter battery sectors, major suppliers, top 14 car batteries markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- Automotive OE battery (advanced batteries and starter batteries) market size estimates for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including advanced car battery costs, alliances, awards, innovations, investments, charging solutions, energy density, range development, solar tech, thermal management, wireless charging, recycling)
- Regional market share data tables and commentary
- Country share data tables and commentary for the top 14 markets
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including XL Hybrids, Ioxus, Maxwell Technologies, Zero Carbon Futures, Cap-XX, Continental, GS Yuasa, Western Lithium, Axeon
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
- Updated profiles of the major automotive battery suppliers including their strategies and prospects
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- A123 Systems, Inc.
- Advanced Battery Technologies
- Banner
- BYD Auto
- CBAK Energy Technology Inc
- Continental AG
- East Penn Manufacturing Co Inc
- Enerdel
- EnerSys
- Exide Technologies
- Fiamm
- GS Yuasa Corp
- Hitachi Vehicle Energy Ltd
- Johnson Controls Inc.
- Johnson Controls-Saft
- Customers and contracts
- Disbanded
- Infrastructure
- Power Solutions
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Products
- Johnson Matthey Battery Systems
- LG Chem
- Li-Tec
- Lithium Americas
- Primearth EV Energy Co Ltd
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung SDI
- SB LiMotive
- Toshiba
- Others
- 3M Automotive
- ACDelco
- Altair Nanotechnologies
- Asahi Glass Co Ltd
- BASF SE
- Boston Power Inc
- Central Glass
- CS Energy Materials
- Daimler
- Dana
- Ficosa
- Firefly Energy
- Freescale Semiconductor
- Furukawa Battery
- General Motors
- Gentherm
- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
- Lifan
- Magna International Inc.
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
- Maxwell Technologies
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Nissan
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Panasonic Corporation
- Plastic Omnium
- PPG
- Sevcon
- Shandong Forever New Energy Science and Technology
- Shin-Kobe Electric Machinery
- Solvay
- Umicore
- XALT Energy
- Forecasts
- Advanced automotive batteries
- Starter batteries
- Glossary of terms
- Markets
- Emerging markets
- Market shares
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Lithium-ion battery cell market
- North America
- Market trends
- Technologies
- Advanced automotive battery innovations
- Alliances
- Battery costs
- Innovations
- Delphi's inverter
- Denso's lithium-ion battery pack for stop/start systems
- GS Yuasa's advanced batteries for next-generation PHEVs
- JCI's 48-volt micro hybrid battery
- JCI's ie:3 demonstrator vehicle
- Volvo's solution
- Where are we heading?
- SAE standard for PHEVs and EVs to help reduce charging time
- Electric vehicle battery developments
- Alcoa and Phinergy's solution
- BMW's High-Voltage Battery Centre
- Charging solutions
- EV sound research
- Delphi's vehicle sounder
- Kia EV sounds like an ICE
- NHTSA's proposal
- Pedestrian alert technology for electric vehicles
- Volvo's research
- Evida supplies batteries for Mia Electric
- Ford's battery lab
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology developing an alternative battery
- Range anxieties
- Sensor for EVs which shuts off the battery in the event of a collision
- Solid-state batteries for electric vehicles
- Solutions to convert EV battery power for home use
- Toshiba supplies batteries for Mitsubishi Motors
- Valeo's thermal management for lithium-ion batteries
- Other innovations
- Evida Power and HaloIPT explores wireless charging
- Federal-Mogul's battery shield
- GS Yuasa's battery analyser
- Hella's isolation monitor
- Material for a secondary or rechargeable battery
- Visteon's battery thermal management solutions
- Yazaki North America partners with Evatran to develop charging systems
- Recycling
- Archive
- An alternative technology to lithium-ion?
- BMW
- Daimler working with Evonik Industries to develop and produce lithium-ion batteries
- Dana's battery cooling technologies
- EASYBAT aims to make it easier to build electric cars with switchable batteries
- Envia achieves record energy density for its Li-ion battery
- EV battery prices fall
- EV makers to produce 35GW hours of batteries by 2013
- Exide Technologies uses public funds to develop lead-acid battery technology
- GM Europe Ampera electric car
- GM increases its investment in lithium-ion batteries
- GM investigates material to make lithium-ion batteries last longer between charges
- GM Ventures invests in Sakti3
- Harman's sound synthesis
- Hyundai offers lifetime battery replacement for the Sonata Hybrid
- JCI's batteries for commercial vehicles
- Johnson Controls and Hitachi cooperate
- Johnson Controls supplying the battery for the Ford Transit Connect Electric
- Johnson Controls uses public funds to develop advanced battery technologies
- Li-ion batteries for F1
- New battery monitoring unit for Lithium-ion batteries from Denso
- Nissan, NEC and NEC Tokin form joint venture to produce lithium-ion batteries in Japan
- Renault delays electric vehicle battery production
- SB LiMotive acquires Cobasys
- Solar technology for EVs
- The National Alliance for Advanced Transportation Batteries (NAATBatt) is formed
- Toyota explores wireless charging
- Washington State University's research
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/thv3h8/global_light?w=5
