Global Light Vehicle OE Batteries Market, 2032: Major Suppliers, Top 14 Car Batteries Markets, Technology Trends and Market Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Light Vehicle OE Batteries Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global electric vehicles and OE starter battery sectors, major suppliers, top 14 car batteries markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Automotive OE battery (advanced batteries and starter batteries) market size estimates for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including advanced car battery costs, alliances, awards, innovations, investments, charging solutions, energy density, range development, solar tech, thermal management, wireless charging, recycling)

Regional market share data tables and commentary

Country share data tables and commentary for the top 14 markets

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including XL Hybrids, Ioxus, Maxwell Technologies, Zero Carbon Futures, Cap-XX, Continental, GS Yuasa, Western Lithium, Axeon

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Updated profiles of the major automotive battery suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

A123 Systems, Inc.



Advanced Battery Technologies



Banner



BYD Auto



CBAK Energy Technology Inc



Continental AG



East Penn Manufacturing Co Inc



Enerdel



EnerSys



Exide Technologies



Fiamm



GS Yuasa Corp



Hitachi Vehicle Energy Ltd



Johnson Controls Inc.



Johnson Controls-Saft





Customers and contracts







Disbanded







Infrastructure





Power Solutions





Customers and contracts







Infrastructure







Merger and acquisition activity







Products



Johnson Matthey Battery Systems



LG Chem



Li-Tec



Lithium Americas



Primearth EV Energy Co Ltd



Robert Bosch GmbH



Samsung SDI



SB LiMotive



Toshiba



Others



3M Automotive

Automotive



ACDelco





Altair Nanotechnologies





Asahi Glass Co Ltd





BASF SE





Boston Power Inc





Central Glass





CS Energy Materials





Daimler





Dana





Ficosa





Firefly Energy





Freescale Semiconductor





Furukawa Battery





General Motors





Gentherm





Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.





Lifan





Magna International Inc.





Magneti Marelli S.p.A.





Maxwell Technologies





Mitsui Chemicals





Nissan





Oak Ridge National Laboratory





Panasonic Corporation





Plastic Omnium





PPG





Sevcon





Shandong Forever New Energy Science and Technology





Shin-Kobe Electric Machinery





Solvay





Umicore





XALT Energy

Forecasts

Advanced automotive batteries



Starter batteries

Glossary of terms

Markets

Emerging markets



Market shares



Asia-Pacific





Europe





Lithium-ion battery cell market





North America



Market trends

Technologies

Advanced automotive battery innovations



Alliances





Battery costs





Innovations





Delphi's inverter







Denso's lithium-ion battery pack for stop/start systems







GS Yuasa's advanced batteries for next-generation PHEVs







JCI's 48-volt micro hybrid battery







JCI's ie:3 demonstrator vehicle







Volvo's solution





Where are we heading?





SAE standard for PHEVs and EVs to help reduce charging time



Electric vehicle battery developments



Alcoa and Phinergy's solution





BMW's High-Voltage Battery Centre





Charging solutions





EV sound research





Delphi's vehicle sounder







Kia EV sounds like an ICE







NHTSA's proposal







Pedestrian alert technology for electric vehicles







Volvo's research





Evida supplies batteries for Mia Electric





Ford's battery lab





Massachusetts Institute of Technology developing an alternative battery

developing an alternative battery



Range anxieties





Sensor for EVs which shuts off the battery in the event of a collision





Solid-state batteries for electric vehicles





Solutions to convert EV battery power for home use





Toshiba supplies batteries for Mitsubishi Motors





Valeo's thermal management for lithium-ion batteries



Other innovations



Evida Power and HaloIPT explores wireless charging

and HaloIPT explores wireless charging



Federal-Mogul's battery shield





GS Yuasa's battery analyser





Hella's isolation monitor





Material for a secondary or rechargeable battery





Visteon's battery thermal management solutions





Yazaki North America partners with Evatran to develop charging systems



Recycling

Archive

An alternative technology to lithium-ion?



BMW



Daimler working with Evonik Industries to develop and produce lithium-ion batteries



Dana's battery cooling technologies



EASYBAT aims to make it easier to build electric cars with switchable batteries



Envia achieves record energy density for its Li-ion battery



EV battery prices fall



EV makers to produce 35GW hours of batteries by 2013



Exide Technologies uses public funds to develop lead-acid battery technology



GM Europe Ampera electric car



GM increases its investment in lithium-ion batteries



GM investigates material to make lithium-ion batteries last longer between charges



GM Ventures invests in Sakti3



Harman's sound synthesis



Hyundai offers lifetime battery replacement for the Sonata Hybrid



JCI's batteries for commercial vehicles



Johnson Controls and Hitachi cooperate



Johnson Controls supplying the battery for the Ford Transit Connect Electric



Johnson Controls uses public funds to develop advanced battery technologies



Li-ion batteries for F1



New battery monitoring unit for Lithium-ion batteries from Denso



Nissan, NEC and NEC Tokin form joint venture to produce lithium-ion batteries in Japan



Renault delays electric vehicle battery production



SB LiMotive acquires Cobasys



Solar technology for EVs



The National Alliance for Advanced Transportation Batteries (NAATBatt) is formed



Toyota explores wireless charging



Washington State University's research

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/thv3h8/global_light?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716