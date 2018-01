International consulting and engineering company, Pöyry Plc. has been awarded a contract for a 29 MW solar PV project in Malaysia, by Leader Solar Energy Sdn Bhd.

The 29 MW project will be located in Sungai Petani, in the Malaysian state of Kedah. Pöyry says it has already completed the design, preparation of technical specifications, and selection of an EPC contractor.

Overall, the company expects to provide assistance in project management, design review, ...

