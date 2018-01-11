Toyota Motor Corporation Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Jan 11, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team has launched its 2018 World Rally Championship campaign at the Autosport International show in Birmingham, England, where it has taken the wraps off the latest version of the Toyota Yaris WRC.2018 Yaris WRCThis year will be the second season of Toyota's journey on making ever-better cars through the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), after a successful debut for the Yaris WRC in 2017 that included victories on Rally Sweden and Rally Finland, as well as fourth in the drivers' championship for Jari-Matti Latvala and third in the manufacturers' championship.All of the WRC teams have gathered this week for the official 2018 season launch at the Autosport International show: a popular curtain-raiser for the motorsport season. Toyota has taken the opportunity to present the latest version of the Yaris WRC, which features a number of developments based upon the lessons that were learned during last season.A new upgraded aerodynamics package has been developed for the front of the car, including a new front bumper and fenders. These changes aim to even out the aerodynamic balance of the car by adding more front downforce. There are also updates to the cooling system that will be of benefit in some of the WRC's hotter events.These developments have been tested over the final months of 2017, in preparation for the first round of the season at Rallye Monte-Carlo on January 25-28.Quotes:Tommi Makinen (Team Principal)"It's great to launch the 2018 season at the Autosport International show in front of so many motorsport fans. After a very pleasing first season in 2017 we are excited to build on that in the year ahead. We saw last year that the Toyota Yaris WRC was already capable of winning rallies, which was a great achievement by the team, but the competition also allowed us to discover areas that we can improve. With more time and more learning, we have been able to update the front end of the car to give us better aerodynamic performance, and we also have improvements to the cooling. I'm very excited that we're going to keep on learning this year, as part of our mission to make ever-better cars."About ToyotaToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: ToyotaContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.