Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by SG ISSUER with effect from 2018-01-12. The instrument will be listed on STO FN Structured Lev. Products.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659608