Toronto, Canada, 2018-01-11 15:43 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success, today announced a partnership with Environmental Resources Management (ERM), a leading global provider of environmental, health, safety, risk, and social consulting services.



Cority and ERM share a deep understanding of both the business and technical aspects of a successful software solution. This announcement demonstrates Cority's leadership in integrating software solutions into the overall business processes and programs of their diverse client base. As EHSQ converges and becomes increasingly strategic to organizations, the partnership with ERM provides Cority clients with an increased pool of EHSQ expertise and an expanded set of available global consulting services, building on Cority's proven solution deployment and support methodologies.



ERM and Cority share many core values, including a relentless focus on customer success and satisfaction, making them a perfect fit for partnership. Both organizations put people, process, and technology at the center of their business, and this unifying of core values will allow Cority to deliver their solution more effectively as the company continues its growth momentum on a global scale.



"For the past 30 years, Cority has been providing expert services for our platform. Excellence in customer satisfaction is our most important core value and it's important to retain the trust of our valued customers," said Pamala Bobbitt, Director of Product Marketing and Channels at Cority. "With ERM, we feel we have found the right fit to continue delivering best-in-class solutions and drive global programs with an even greater scope of services."



"For over 40 years we have been working with clients around the world and in diverse industry sectors to help them to understand and manage their environmental, health, safety, risk, and social impacts. Through collaboration and sharing of expertise, our work with Cority is helping our key clients harness the power of technology and data to achieve greater levels of HSE and operational performance," added Shawn Doherty, Global Director, Digital Business & Transformation at ERM.



About ERM ERM is a world-class global environmental, health, safety, and sustainability company with over 5,000 consultants and service clients across multiple industry sectors in more than 140 countries. The ERM Information Solutions specialty business practice is the most experienced EHS Information and Sustainability team in the market, as recognized year-over-year by outside analysts. We provide our clients with complete information solutions development life-cycle services ranging from strategy development and solution selection and design to implementation services and long term sustainment support. For over 20 years ERM has helped clients meet their EHS information needs in all EHS and Sustainability business and functional areas. ERM provides clients value through a breadth of domain, business process and technical solution experience, coupled with objective and candid advice. This helps ensure that clients achieve safer, more sustainable operations while improving performance and reducing risk.



About Cority Cority (formerly Medgate) is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure SaaS platform. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority's team of over 250 experts serve more than 800 clients in 70 countries, supporting millions of end users. The company enjoys the industry's highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance.



Attachments:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cdcd8b7-31ad-49d4-a61c-023cc 832596c



Cority Software Inc. media@cority.com