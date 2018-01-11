Kutcho Copper Corp.: Kutcho Copper Commences Metallurgy Optimization Program; Retains Len Holland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2018 / Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSX-V: KC) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has retained the engineering services of Len Holland and has launched a comprehensive metallurgical study for the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc development project. This study is expected to optimize metallurgical processes and will provide vital support for the Feasibility Study.

Mr. Len Holland, of Holland & Holland Consultants, UK, will lead the 2018 metallurgical program. Mr. Holland is an experienced mineral processing engineer with considerable expertise in the recovery of metals from poly-metallic ores spanning several decades on deposits around the world. Most recently, he spearheaded the re-commissioning of Trevali Mining Corp's Caribou polymetallic base metal deposit in New Brunswick. Mr. Holland currently consults with several different groups at various stages of projects, including, but not limited to, Glencore, SNC Lavalin UK (mining and metallurgy), and First Quantum Minerals.

"Kutcho has a relatively coarse primary grind size for a typical VMS deposit, compatible with a standard flotation recovery process, facilitating a simplified mill design," commented Mr. Holland. "I look forward to the opportunity of advancing metallurgical processes at Kutcho for the feasibility study."

Historical Metallurgical Results



Historical metallurgical work used in the 2017 Prefeasibility Study (2017 PFS) on the Kutcho project provides the basis for the 2018 metallurgical program. The 2017 PFS indicates that Kutcho ores require primary crushing to 80% passing 125mm followed by grinding to 80% passing 75 microns. Flotation of a copper and zinc concentrate is achieved sequentially with a regrind on the copper circuit of 80% passing 35 microns. These grind parameters are typical of those used for polymetallic deposits similar to Kutcho. The 2017 PFS utilized life of mine average recoveries of 84.7% copper, 75.7% zinc, 48.0% silver and 41.2% gold, with the copper concentrate anticipated to grade 27.6% copper and the zinc concentrate anticipated to grade 55.1% zinc.

Planned Optimization Program



"Commencing the metallurgical program immediately following the acquisition gives us a solid head start on optimizing metal recoveries and process plant design for the feasibility study," said Vince Sorace, President and CEO of Kutcho Copper Corp. "We are extremely pleased to have someone of Mr. Holland's experience and stature working on the Kutcho project with us."



The 2018 metallurgical program will concentrate on optimizing grind size versus recovery incorporating test composite samples from across the Main and Esso lenses, and establish the recoveries to be expected from the Sumac lens. A combination of batch flotation and Lock Cycle testing will be undertaken.



In addition, the Company has acquired 10 tonnes of mineralized material from Capstone Mining that has been refrigerated and packed in nitrogen from a previous study. Kutcho Copper will evaluate the integrity of the material for use in the 2018 test work, which could allow the Company to realize significant time and cost savings as compared to gathering new metallurgical sample material.



Qualified Person

Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc. P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. Kutluoglu is the Company's Vice President Exploration.

About Kutcho Copper Corp.



Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company will progress the Kutcho Project through feasibility and permitting to a positive construction decision.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

For further information regarding Kutcho Copper Corp., please email info@kutcho.ca or visit our website at www.kutcho.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

