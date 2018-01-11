Portable Generator Market Worth 2.28 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Portable Generator Market by Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Gas), Application (Emergency, Continuous), Power Rating (<5 kW, 5-10 kW, > 10 kW), End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.91 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.28 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.66%. The market is set to grow due to increased weather-related power outages and increased demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply in developed and developing nations.

The residential segment is expected to be the largest segment for portable generators, by end-user, during the forecast period.

Portable generators are mainly used for the emergency power supply in case of weather-related power outages. Portable generators are used to run essential appliances such as lights, refrigerators, and fans. Apart from essential appliances, portable generators are also used for domestic recreational activities such as camping, picnic, and other related outdoor events. The ease of start and portability are main factors which are driving the Portable Generator Market for residential end-users.

The gasoline segment is expected to be the largest segment of the Portable Generator Market in 2017

The gasoline fuel-operated portable generators are expected to dominate the Portable Generator Market during the forecast period. Gasoline fuels are more compatible with small capacity engines and that is the main reason for the large share of gasoline-powered generators in the Portable Generator Market. Apart from compatibility, the availability of fuel and clean operation are also the major factors for the growth of gasoline portable generators.

North America is expected to lead the Portable Generator Market during the forecast period

In this report, the Portable Generator Market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North American market is expected to lead the Portable Generator Market, by region, during the forecast period. The increasing number of weather-related power outages due to natural calamities such as hurricanes and heat waves are disrupting the power supply to millions of residential and commercial users. Because of these unfortunate incidents, the demand for portable generators is increasing in the North American market.

For an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Portable Generator Market. These include Honda Motor (Japan), Briggs & Stratton (US), Kohler (US), Generac (US), and Yamaha (Japan). These players are trying to understand the markets in developing economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares.

