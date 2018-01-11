Speciality chemicals group Croda International has made two technology acquisitions for an undisclosed sum. Croda has bought Canadian marine biotechnology company Nautilus and Finnish technology supplier IonPhasE. Founded in 2007, Nautilus focuses on using marine microbial biodiversity to discover novel actives and materials. Croda said that through this acquisition and the associated patents, it will utilise this innovative science for applications across all its market sectors. Meanwhile, ...

