With effect from January 12, 2018, the subscription rights in Endomines AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including January 22, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ENDO TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010740639 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 147892 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from January 12, 2018, the paid subscription shares in Endomines AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ENDO BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010740647 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 147893 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Caroline Sjölund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.