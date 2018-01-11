Global Light Vehicle Wiring Systems Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE automotive electrical wiring (EDS) sector, major suppliers of wiring systems, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global wiring market study includes:

Automotive OE electrical wiring harnesses' fitment rate and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments in wiring systems and market trends (including standardisation, cable innovations, design and development tool innovations, lightweight cabling, interference reduction, and PCB innovations)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with key executives including Jaguar Land Rover, Federal-Mogul, Lear, Katcon, AUTOSAR

Updated profiles of the major automotive electrical wiring suppliers including their strategies and prospects



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Continental AG



Delphi Technologies PLC



Denso Corporation



Intedis



Lear Corporation



Infrastructure





Products



Leoni AG



Customers and contracts





Merger and acquisition activity





Organisational structure





Products



PKC Group



Robert Bosch GmbH



Sumitomo Wiring Systems



TE Automotive



Yazaki Corporation



Others



Drxlmaier





Empire Electronics

Forecasts

Wiring harnesses

Markets

Emerging markets



Market shares



European market





Japanese market





North American market

Technologies

Cable innovations



Aluminium wires from Sumitomo





Beru develops introduces Wire in Composite





Cable technology from Delphi Technologies





ExxonMobil makes cables more flexible





Leoni makes advances in cable production processes





Lightweight cable from Leoni



Design and development tool innovations



Consortia develops new architecture





Delphi's Velocity Tool Suite





Mentor Graphics' software to support wire harness designs





Software from Intedis



Increased electronic content



Other innovations



Body control units





Delphi's connection systems





Delphi's electrical centre technology





Federal-Mogul's innovation to reduce electromagmetic interference





Leoni's solutions





Recycling copper from vehicle wiring harnesses





Sealed PCB from Delphi Technologies





Valeo advances the power control unit





What will 48V bring?



Standardisation



Delphi is pushing for standardised wiring harness development





Delphi offers a standardised approach to wiring harness development

Archive

Colour concentrates from Teknor Color



Hydrolysis-resistant PBT resin from Ticona



In-vehicle wireless charging



Lear's comments

