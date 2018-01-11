Sentient Energy is Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2017 North American New Product Innovation Award

The Grid Analytics System offers high-resolution sensing, real-time data, and analytics in a package that is scalable to customers' needs

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the distribution grid monitoring industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Sentient Energy with the 2017 North American New Product Innovation Award for its Grid Analytics System. It offers high resolution sensing, monitoring, analytics, real-time alerts, and utility-favored communication solutions with highly scalable options for utilities.

"Sentient Energy's Grid Analytics System orchestrates the unified functioning of a group of intelligent monitoring solutions, and Sentient Energy's Ample Analytics leverage each solution's unique advantages," said Guhan Sriram R V, Research Analyst.

The system is comprised of the MM3' Intelligent Sensor, the ZM1' Zero Amperage Grid Monitor, and the AmpleAnalytics Platform. These will soon be joined by the UM3+' Monitor for underground electric distribution, which is expected to be announced in Q1 2018.

MM3' Intelligent Sensors combine high resolution current and e-field waveform capture, load logging, load current and fault magnitude measurement, as well as momentary and disturbance tracking. The GPS module provides precise location information and time stamps, while integrated communications modules for mesh and cellular networks connect the devices to the utility's operations center.

ZM1' Zero Amperage Grid Monitor makes MM3-like capabilities available at grid locations where no or low amperage is available to power monitoring devices, including laterals, and at the end of overhead feeder lines.

The AmpleAnalytics Platform collects and analyzes high-resolution, high-quality data related to disturbances and load in the lines as well as fault details. The results are made available to reliability, planning, and asset management engineers either via the Ample Analytics Suite's intuitive role-centric user interfaces or the end user's SCADA/DMS system. This enables more accurate decision-making.

The company's sensor solutions offer this high-resolution waveform and data capture from anywhere on the distribution grid. This includes both the overhead and underground distribution grid, which is a key differentiating feature of this system. The Grid Analytics System can also provide grid operators with real-time information related to two-way power flow and its direction that can help them more effectively manage the integration of distributed energy generation, such as solar photovoltaics

Sentient Energy customers can deploy individual components of the Grid Analytics System as stand-alone solutions or they can deploy them all together as a complete, fully integrated platform. This flexibility allows end users to match the solution to their needs. In addition, the solution scales to large numbers of sensors, exceeding 60,000 connected devices. All of the system's components can communicate through both cellular or AMI/DA mesh networks. To further improve its product's compatibility with utility communication networks, Sentient Energy partners with leading communication and network solution providers.

"Sentient Energy has designed future-ready grid monitoring and analytics solutions that minimize the frequency and duration of outages, identify locations that require the attention of utilities before problems occur, enable proactive corrective measures, and increase grid reliability," said Sriram. "The Sentient Energy Grid Analytics System will become especially valuable as more and more distributed energy resources are added to the grid."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which in turn raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Sentient Energy

Sentient Energy makes power delivery safe, reliable, and solar ready. The company provides the industry's only Grid Analytics System that covers the entire distribution network with quickly deployed intelligent sensors and analytics that identify and analyze potential faults and other grid events. Sentient Energy leads the market with the largest mesh network line sensor deployments in North America, and partnerships with leading utility network providers including Silver Spring Networks, Landis + Gyr, and AT&T.

For more information, visit www.sentient-energy.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

