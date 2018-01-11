

Acron Group Renames Its international sales companies



Acron Group, one of the leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producers in Russia and the world, has renamed its international sales companies.



The name of the Switzerland-based Agronova Europe AG has been changed to Acron Switzerland AG and the U.S.-based Agronova International Inc. has become Acron USA Inc.



'This step will improve Acron's trademark recognition and enhance brand alignment between the Group's production facilities and its sales companies as part of the effort to support further expansion of the distribution network and penetration of target markets', said Dmitry Khabrat, Vice President Overseas of Acron.



At the end of 2017, Acron Group established Acron France SAS in Paris to distribute urea-ammonium nitrate (UAN) and dry fertilisers in France and neighbouring countries. The name for this company was chosen in line with the new Acron's policy.



Background Information



Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC).



It has a wholly owned transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron's subsidiary, North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP), holds mining licenses for 11 parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty, one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.



In 2016, the Group sold 6.4 million tonnes of various products to 63 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.



In 2016, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 89,359 million (USD 1,333 million) and net profit of RUB 25,525 million (USD 381 million). Acron's shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.



For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.



