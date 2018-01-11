The "Europe Healthcare Market Report 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European healthcare market is expected to grow from around $2080 billion in 2016 to around $2125 billion in 2020. This region has not witnessed a significant increase in the market size due to decrease in government expenditures due to weak economic conditions in many countries.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider healthcare market, and compares it with other markets.

Aging population poses a threat to the economy as it impacts the economy and increases government spending on healthcare and pensions. The estimates show that the population aged 65 and above in the European region is set to rise to 224 million in 2050. Italy has the highest percentage of elderly (above 65 years) population in Europe at 22%.

Europe's total GDP was $19.9 trillion in 2016 accounting for 26.7% of global GDP. Europe is one of the major global economic blocks. Many of the leading European countries form part of the European Union, a free trade and movement block with a single currency.

Market Dynamics

Drivers of the Market

Aging Populations

Increase In Healthcare Access

Economic Growth

Changes in Lifestyles

Restraints on the Market

Rising Cost

Reduction In Free Trade

Self-Care Diagnostics

Political Instability Driven By The Rise Of Authoritarian Rulers

Companies Mentioned:

McKesson

UnitedHealth Group

CVS Health

AmerisourceBergen

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Cardinal Health

Express Scripts Holdings

Anthem

Johnson Johnson

Aetna

Key Topics Covered:

1. Healthcare Market Characteristics

2. Europe Healthcare Market

3. Healthcare Market Global Context

4. Porters Five Force Model

5. PESTLE Analysis

6. Healthcare Market Segmentation

7. Healthcare Market Regional and Country Analysis

8. Global Healthcare Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

9. Healthcare Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factor Across Countries

10. Healthcare Market Indicators Comparison

11. Global Healthcare Market Competitive Landscape

12. Healthcare Market Customer Information

13. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in The Healthcare Market

14. Healthcare Market Trends and Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pnv7ht/europe_healthcare?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111005681/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Healthcare Services