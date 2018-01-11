Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2018) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Economic and Risk Analysis is partnering with New York University's Salomon Center for the Study of Financial Institutions to bring together regulators, practitioners, and academics for a half-day symposium January 19 at NYU. Panelists will discuss the evolution of shareholder engagement over time and its impact on corporate governance, focusing in particular on the shifting roles and influence of institutional and activist investors.

"Shareholder engagement serves as one of the cornerstones of good corporate governance, and the continually-changing landscape for retail participation in our markets means that we must continually examine the role and responsibilities of institutional investors and other intermediaries," said Dr. Jeffrey Harris, Director of DERA and the SEC's Chief Economist. "I appreciate our ongoing collaboration with NYU to foster academic dialogue around issues of importance for retail investors."

Attendees can expect discussions focusing on the causes and consequences of current governance practices, the current state of shareholder engagement and its effects on management and shareholders, methods of engagement, and the evolution of key stakeholders' roles in the corporate governance arena.

The event is free and is open to the public, and will kick off with welcoming remarks by SEC Chairman Jay Clayton at 9:15 am at NYU's Salomon Center located at 44 West 4th Street, New York, NY. Information about the event agenda and webcast will be available at DERA Events. The public is welcome to attend, and are asked to register in advance.