

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in producer prices in the month of December.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand edged down by 0.1 percent in December after climbing by 0.4 percent in November. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.2 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices still dipped by 0.1 percent in December following a 0.3 percent increase in November. Core prices had also been expected to tick up by 0.2 percent.



