Micallef Cigars awarded the Top New Cigar Company and Top Boutique Cigar of 2017 by Cigar & Spirits Magazine

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Al Micallef, President and Founder of Micallef Cigars, spoke today about the company's Reserva being awarded the Top Boutique Cigar of 2017 by Cigar and Spirits Magazine. "I couldn't be more pleased," says Micallef. "I believe we have several cigars in our portfolio that could have been rated as the top cigar as well. The Reserva was blended specifically for me and I'm delighted to see the experts at Cigar & Spirits Magazine recognize this crowd pleaser of a cigar as #1."

Micallef Cigars also received the #1 spot as the Top New Cigar Company in Cigar & Spirits Magazine's current "best of 2017" issue. "The selection of the Micallef brand as the #1 Top New Cigar Company and recognition of the Reserva as the #1 Boutique Cigar of 2017 is significant," says CEO & Publisher Lincoln Salazar. "The boutique field is highly competitive. Micallef Cigars has truly distinguished itself with these accolades."

In just a few short years, Micallef Cigars has garnered a number of prestigious awards and ratings throughout the cigar landscape. Micallef Cigars is distinct in quality and the company's spectrum of price points offers cigar enthusiasts a variety of high caliber blends to choose from.

About Micallef Cigars

Micallef Cigars is the partnership of two inspiring families. Al Micallef's expertise in worldwide commerce combined with the Gomez Sanchez Family's elite handcrafting has created one of the finest cigar lines in the world. Micallef Cigars are made in Esteli, Nicaragua and distributed from their headquarters in Weatherford, TX.Micallef Cigars produces a variety of tobacco blends, including the Reserva Limitada Privada, Gomez Sanchez Leyenda Series, Experiencia La Crema, Experiencia Prominente, Herencia Maduro, Herencia, Connecticut, Migdalia, Reata, and Torcedores. www.micallefcigars.com