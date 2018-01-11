

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - TiVo Corp. (TIVO) said that Rovi Corp., a TiVo company, and related Rovi affiliates filed new patent infringement lawsuits against Comcast Corp. (CMCSK, CMCSA) in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.



The lawsuits alleged that Comcast's X1 platform infringes technology invented and patented by Rovi, including pausing and resuming shows on different devices, restarting live programming in progress, advanced DVR recording features, and advanced search & voice functionality. The patents involved in the new complaints represent a very small component of Rovi's worldwide patent portfolio.



In addition, Rovi plans to file an additional legal action with the United States International Trade Commission or ITC regarding the same patents, and will be seeking an exclusion order preventing infringing X1 set-top boxes from continuing to be imported into the United States.



In November 2017, the ITC ruled that Comcast infringed two Rovi patents and issued an exclusion order, effectively barring the importation and sale of infringing X1 set-top boxes.



