DANBURY, Conn., 2018-01-11 16:19 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective immediately or as contract terms allow, Addivant, a global leader in rubber additives, is increasing the List Price of NAUGARD Q (TMQ) by up to 45%. Further, we will discontinue all discount agreements that are not part of a binding contract. All commercial commitments will be made at List Price level and will be based on availability.



The cost of NAUGARD Q is impacted by continued investment to maintain adequate environmental and sustainability stewardship, along with significant raw material cost increases. NAUGARD Q is a workhorse stabilizer used in tire applications and other rubber goods.



