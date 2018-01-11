Global Power Line Communication Market 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Power Line Communication Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Frequency (Narrowband, and Broadband), Application (Energy Management and Smart Grid, and Indoor Networking), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The power line communication market is valued at USD 5.47 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 9.45 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.53% during the forecast period.



The growing deployment of smart grids coupled with the fact that power line communication is one of the major communication technologies that is being used for smart grid communications is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for broadband power line communication devices in the indoor networking application has led to the growth of the market.



The report segments the power line communication market on the basis of offering, frequency, application, vertical, and geography. The said market is expected to be led by the narrowband power line communication segment during the forecast period. Substation communication and advanced metering are the main application areas of narrowband power line communication technology-based products. Substation communication and advanced metering applications hold a significant share of the overall power line communication market. This factor has led to the dominant position of the narrowband segment in the market.



The industrial vertical accounted for the largest share of the overall power line communication market. The high adoption of power line communication technology-based products, especially for the substation communication application has led to the dominance of this vertical in the said market.



The market for the energy management and smart grid application is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Substation communication and advanced metering were the main application areas that held a significant share of the power line communication market for the energy management and smart grid application in 2016. Micro inverter monitoring, vehicle communication and electric vehicle charging, and lighting control are the other emerging applications.



Europe held the largest share of the market in 2016 and is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Europe was the first region in terms of wide-scale adoption of power line communication technology, especially for the advanced metering application. This is one of the major factors that have led to the dominant position of Europe in the said market.



