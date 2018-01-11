sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.01.2018

11.01.2018 | 16:32
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Change of Name of Company Secretary and Administrator

PR Newswire
London, January 11

11 January 2018

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
(the "Company')

Change of Name of Company Secretary and Administrator

The Company announces that, following the acquisition by Estera Group of the Heritage Financial Services Group, the name of the Company's Administrator and Company Secretary has been changed to Estera International Fund Managers (Guernsey) Limited. The change of name is with effect from 10 January 2018. The registered office of the Company remains unchanged but the main switchboard number is now 01481 742742.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/James Thomas/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 7167 6431

Winterflood Securities - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080

© 2018 PR Newswire