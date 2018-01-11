Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Change of Name of Company Secretary and Administrator

PR Newswire
London, January 11
11 January 2018
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
(the "Company')
Change of Name of Company Secretary and Administrator
The Company announces that, following the acquisition by Estera Group of the Heritage Financial Services Group, the name of the Company's Administrator and Company Secretary has been changed to Estera International Fund Managers (Guernsey) Limited. The change of name is with effect from 10 January 2018. The registered office of the Company remains unchanged but the main switchboard number is now 01481 742742.
|For further enquiries please contact:
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742
Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/James Thomas/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 7167 6431
Winterflood Securities - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160
Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080