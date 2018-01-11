Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Change of Name of Company Secretary and Administrator

11 January 2018

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company')

Change of Name of Company Secretary and Administrator

The Company announces that, following the acquisition by Estera Group of the Heritage Financial Services Group, the name of the Company's Administrator and Company Secretary has been changed to Estera International Fund Managers (Guernsey) Limited. The change of name is with effect from 10 January 2018. The registered office of the Company remains unchanged but the main switchboard number is now 01481 742742.