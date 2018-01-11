The facility, which is located in the region of Coquimbo, will sell power to the Metro of the country's capital city, Santiago under a long-term PPA.

The President of the Republic of Chile, Michelle Bachelet, has officially inaugurated the El Pelícano solar power plant, which will supply electricity to Metro de Santiago.

The solar park, which is owned by the U.S. PV module manufacturer, SunPower, a subsidiary of French oil company Total, has a capacity of 100 MW and is located on an area of 186 hectares in La Higuera, the ...

