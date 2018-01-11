The "Nasal Drug Delivery" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An essential update on the latest scientific developments, technology advances and regulatory guidance.
This conference gives a comprehensive review within the field of nasal drug delivery while reviewing interesting new data and innovative technologies.
- How difficult is it to bring all these products to market?
- What makes nasal delivery systems more challenging than solid dosage forms?
- How safe is nasal drug delivery?
- Are there such things as safe excipients?
- How does all this fit within the regulatory environment in Europe and the USA?
This conference seeks to explore these and other questions within the field of nasal drug delivery while reviewing interesting new data and innovative technologies. Leading authorities in nasal drug delivery will cover relevant aspects of nasal physiology, anatomy, absorption of a variety of drugs, in various phases of drug development, and new drugs entering the market. In addition, the conference will discuss nasal delivery to the sinuses and interesting case histories.
Topics Covered:
Day One
- Chairman's Welcome and Introduction
- Nasal Drugs to Treat Nasal Disorders: a Comprehensive Review
- Nasal Drug Delivery Challenges
- Nose to Brain Drug Delivery of Oxytocin
- Intranasal Insulin for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease
- Topical Delivery in Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyps
Day Two
- Review of Nasal Drug Delivery Devices
- Applying FDA Combination Drug Product Guidance to Nasal Spray Products
- From Edevices to Cdevices Connected Health New Paradigm
- Development Path for Nasal Spray Products
- Case Study: Opioid Overdose Developments in Intranasal Naloxone
- Benefit Brought from Latest Dry Powders v Liquid Formulations
- What are Chemisimilars and What's the Problem?
