Meets enterprise and small business needs for increased speed of deployment and response

Code42, the global leader in cloud-based endpoint data protection and recovery, today announced enhancements to its data security solution. In a year defined by an increasing number of malware attacks and data loss incidents, Code42 continues to help organizations of all sizes meet advanced information technology (IT) and security requirements for increased speed of deployment and response.

"Our latest enhancements will make it even easier for IT administrators to deploy and manage their data security solutions in the cloud and across endpoint operating systems," said Rob Juncker, senior vice president of product development at Code42. "Whether they are using our enterprise or small business solution, a single administrator can support thousands of users and have them protected in days versus weeks. By enabling IT teams to drive quicker user adoption, we can help them deliver more business value to their organizations; and by saving users time, we can drive greater confidence in technology teams. It's a winning proposition all the way around."

To service its more than 47,000 customers globally with easier data security customization and faster deployment, Code42 added several new product capabilities to its enterprise solution, including:

Security Center Helps detect and mitigate insider threat incidents and data exfiltration events by setting data movement thresholds, tracking file activity patterns and sending alerts to IT or security administrators when data transfers to cloud storage or removable media exceed typical limits;

Helps detect and mitigate insider threat incidents and data exfiltration events by setting data movement thresholds, tracking file activity patterns and sending alerts to IT or security administrators when data transfers to cloud storage or removable media exceed typical limits; External Key Store Enables IT administrators to increase data security by storing encryption keys in the cloud and separate from data storage;

Enables IT administrators to increase data security by storing encryption keys in the cloud and separate from data storage; Identity Management Gives IT administrators the added flexibility to choose from a variety of identity management applications, including an integration with Okta, for multi-factor authentication in the cloud. Okta is a leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise;

Gives IT administrators the added flexibility to choose from a variety of identity management applications, including an integration with Okta, for multi-factor authentication in the cloud. Okta is a leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise; Access Lock Enables IT administrators to immediately lock down laptops and desktops to prevent data from being accessed when a device is lost or stolen; and

Enables IT administrators to immediately lock down laptops and desktops to prevent data from being accessed when a device is lost or stolen; and Legal Hold - Integrates Zapproved eDiscovery software so IT and legal departments can streamline the collection and preservation of data for eDiscovery.

Small and emerging businesses concerned about protecting their valuable business data also benefited from Code42's recent product enhancements. The company's CrashPlan for Small Business solution offers organizations with fewer than 200 employees easy, affordable, unlimited cloud data backup and recovery for laptop and desktop computers. It recently released a new product interface that makes restoring files or replacing an existing device easier and more intuitive.

Small businesses can use CrashPlan for Small Business to:

Quickly restore business files by date or type, even if they were deleted;

Monitor usage, restores and backup activity; and

Automatically encrypt files backed up by Code42.

To learn more about Code42 as well as its enterprise and small business data security solutions, visit code42.com.

About Code42

Code42, the leader in cloud-based endpoint data security and recovery, protects more than 47,000 organizations worldwide. Code42 enables IT and security teams to centrally manage and protect critical data for some of the most recognized brands in business and education. From monitoring endpoint data movement and use, to meeting data privacy regulations, to simply and rapidly recovering from data incidents no matter the cause, Code42 is central to any organization's data security strategy. Code42 is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com.

