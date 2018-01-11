sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,475 Euro		+0,045
+1,85 %
WKN: A0MU98 ISIN: ES0165386014 Ticker-Symbol: AOR 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,467
2,547
18:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE SA
SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE SA2,475+1,85 %