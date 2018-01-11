The high-efficiency PV maker plans to expand its annual production capacity to 300 MW by the end of 2018, with expansions in both the United States and South Korea.

While the Section 201 case is clearly a threat to the downstream U.S. solar market, there is increasing evidence that it will lead to an expansion of U.S. solar cell and module manufacturing. As the industry waits for President Trump to deliver his decision on trade action before January 26, there are already signs that at least three manufacturers are seeking to expand or establish operations in the United States.

Following Florida PV maker SolarTech Universal's announcement that it plans to hire more than 100 workers this year and establish production in Puerto Rico, and the news that an un-named global PV maker is negotiating with Jacksonville, Florida for potential manufacturing, today California's Solaria Corporation announced new funding and an expansion of its ...

