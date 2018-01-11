Friday's corporate cupboard is expected to be almost bare, though retailer B&M and housebuilder Bovis should provide investors something to chew on. For the past two years Bovis has shocked investors with new year profit warnings, so third time lucky for a group that brought in a new chief executive Greg Fitzgerald last summer to turn the business around. Bovis also warned on profits after becoming embroiled in controversy over homebuyers being given incentives to move into homes even if they ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...