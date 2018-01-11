AIM-listed retailer Footasylum saw the strong growth reported in its first trading half continue into the second as third-quarter revenues grew 33.4% over the same period a year earlier. In the 18 weeks leading to 30 December, Footasylum increased revenue to £89.8m from the £67.3m posted twelve months prior after all three of its sales channels experienced year-on-year revenue growth. Sales over the ten months ended 30 December rose at a similar rate to £174m from £128.4m. Footasylum opened ...

