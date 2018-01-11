As previously communicated in Exchange Notice 93/17, the introduction of theoretical reference prices for the purpose of order price limits (otherwise known as price collars) was delayed and not implemented on 2 Jan 2018 as originally planned.



This notice is to inform market participants that theoretical reference prices now are active on the Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Pan-Nordic market segments. The functionality will finally be implemented for Swedish equity and index derivatives on 22 Jan 2018.



For further information please see the attached file.



https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659621