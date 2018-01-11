

NB Private Equity Partners Limited ('NBPE' or the 'Company')



Change of Name of Company Secretary and Administrator



11 January 2018



The Company announces that, following the acquisition by Estera Group of the Heritage Financial Services Group, the name of the Company's Administrator and Company Secretary has been changed to Estera International Fund Managers (Guernsey) Limited. The change of name is with effect from 10 January 2018. The registered office of the Company remains unchanged but the main switchboard number is now 01481 742742.



For further information, please contact:



NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593



Neustria Partners +44 20 3021 2580 Nick Henderson Nick.Henderson@neustriapartners.com Robert Bailhache Robert.Bailhache@neustriapartners.com Charles Gorman Charles.Gorman@neustriapartners.com



ABOUT NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED NBPE is a closed-end private equity investment company with class A ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam. NBPE has 2022 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE holds a diversified portfolio of direct equity investments, direct income investments and fund investments selected by the NB Alternatives group of Neuberger Berman, diversified across private equity asset class, geography, industry, vintage year, and sponsor.



ABOUT NEUBERGER BERMAN Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 19 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is approximately 1,900 professionals, as of September 30, 2017. For five consecutive years, the company has been named to Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking. It manages $284 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2017. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.



