Data Masking Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022: Market Value Projections at $767.0 Million

The "Data Masking Market by Data Masking Type, Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Business Function, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data masking market size is expected to grow from USD 384.8 Million in 2017 to USD 767.0 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8%.



Evolving business standards and changing regulations and explosion of business data are some of the key factor fueling the growth of the data masking market.



Among organization size, the increasing adoption can be observed by large enterprise, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Whereas, the SMEs segment, with increasing focus on improvement of the customer experience, is likely to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The cloud migrations are expected to drive the need for masking data and further drives the adoption in the SMEs segment.



The retail and eCommerce is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the market during the forecast period. This upsurge can be attributed to the rise in deployment of POS terminals through which customers' feedback is taken for better decision-making. Data masking ensures the security of data which minimize frauds and associated risks.



North America, owing to the early adoption of new and emerging technologies, coupled with expanding data, is expected to continue its dominance in the data masking market throughout the forecast period. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing data and growing adoption of data management software and services among SMEs.



The identification of sensitive data and data integration issues are some of the major challenges faced by the data masking users, which needs to be enhanced to facilitate the adoption of data masking solutions worldwide.



