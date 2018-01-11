Envestnet | Yodlee Deploys WANdisco Fusion to Enable a Live Upgrade of Major Cloudera Releases

SAN RAMON, California, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the live data company, announced today that Envestnet | Yodlee, a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services, used live data platform, WANdisco Fusion, to perform a live upgrade of major releases from Cloudera: CDH 4.4 to CDH 5.7.

Envestnet | Yodlee evaluated several leading market solutions for an external upgrade service and found WANdisco Fusion was the only solution that would enable an upgrade with no downtime, no business disruption and guaranteed data consistency. WANdisco ensured their existing CDH 4.4 environment stayed fully operational during the upgrade to CDH 5.7 enabling the validation of all existing customizations and thorough testing prior to going live.

Jeff Schulte, Vice President of Operations at Envestnet | Yodlee said:

"We deal with over 80 million financial transactions a day with over 20 million active users. Our customers expect their data to be accurate and always available. WANdisco Fusion was the only solution that made this possible when we upgraded to a new version of our Cloudera production system. WANdisco Fusion works flawlessly on Cloudera. It was a very stress-free process."

David Richards, CEO and Co-Founder of WANdisco said:

"Our work with Envestnet |Yodlee demonstrates that with our patented technology our customers can upgrade and migrate systems seamlessly while maintaining strict service level agreements across operations. This reinforces our belief that our live data platform is the only solution that can enable organizations to move large volumes of critical data without any data inconsistencies, downtime or service disruption - something many thought was impossible."

About WANdisco

WANdisco is shaping the future of data infrastructure with its groundbreaking Live Data platform, enabling companies to put all their data to work for the business - all the time, at any scale.

WANdisco makes data always available, always accurate, and always protected, delivering hyperscale economics to support exponential data growth with the same IT budget. With significant OEM relationships with IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle and other industry titans - as well as hundreds of customers among the Global 2000 - WANdisco is igniting a Live Data movement worldwide.

