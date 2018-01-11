PR Newswire
London, January 11
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 10 January 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 10 January 2018 104.17p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 102.80p per ordinary share
11 January 2018
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45