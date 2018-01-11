Global Construction Additives Market 2017-2022: Utilization of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) in Developing Countries Presents Opportunities in the $20 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Construction Additives Market by Type (Chemical (Plasticizers, Air-entraining, Waterproofing, Retarding agent), Mineral, Fiber), End-use Sector (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is projected that the construction additives market size will grow from USD 20.70 Billion in 2017 to USD 28.95 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 6.94%.

The construction additives market is expected to witness high growth as a result of the rapid urbanization, large-scale investments in infrastructure & commercial sectors, and the rising number of construction activities in emerging economies. The chemical additives segment is projected to have the largest share and dominate the construction additives market from 2017 to 2022. The mineral additives segment is expected to play a key role in changing the construction additives market and is projected to grow at the second-highest rate during the forecast period.

This report has been segmented on the basis of type, end-use sector, and region. The commercial sector is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the construction additives market during the forecast period. The gradual shift of building contractors and consumers toward cost-efficient, eco-friendly, modern building techniques, and the utilization of ready-mix concrete in developing countries create growth opportunities for the construction additives market.

Factors such weak economic conditions in many European countries as the aftermath of the financial recession of 2008-2012, unstable cost of raw material, and infrastructure in developing countries might restrict the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Growing Urbanization

Improved Quality and Properties of Construction Materials

High Demand in Developing Countries

Restraints



Established Infrastructure in Developed Countries

Opportunities



Utilization of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) in Developing Countries

Development of New Products & Services

Challenges



Volatile Costs of Raw Materials and Energy

Unstable Economic Conditions

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Macroeconomic Indicator



7 Construction Additives Market, By Type



8 Construction Additives Market, By End-Use Sector



9 Construction Additives Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles

ATPL

BASF

Berolan

Chryso

Cico Group

Concrete Additives & Chemicals

DOW

Evonik Industries

Fosroc International

Fritz-Pak Corporation

Hupan

Hycrete

Innua

Krete Industries

Mapei S.P.A.

PAC Technologies

RPM International

Sika

Thermax Global

W.R.Grace & Co.

