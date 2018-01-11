sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.01.2018 | 17:31
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Construction Additives Market 2017-2022: Utilization of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) in Developing Countries Presents Opportunities in the $20 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Construction Additives Market by Type (Chemical (Plasticizers, Air-entraining, Waterproofing, Retarding agent), Mineral, Fiber), End-use Sector (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

It is projected that the construction additives market size will grow from USD 20.70 Billion in 2017 to USD 28.95 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 6.94%.

The construction additives market is expected to witness high growth as a result of the rapid urbanization, large-scale investments in infrastructure & commercial sectors, and the rising number of construction activities in emerging economies. The chemical additives segment is projected to have the largest share and dominate the construction additives market from 2017 to 2022. The mineral additives segment is expected to play a key role in changing the construction additives market and is projected to grow at the second-highest rate during the forecast period.

This report has been segmented on the basis of type, end-use sector, and region. The commercial sector is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the construction additives market during the forecast period. The gradual shift of building contractors and consumers toward cost-efficient, eco-friendly, modern building techniques, and the utilization of ready-mix concrete in developing countries create growth opportunities for the construction additives market.

Factors such weak economic conditions in many European countries as the aftermath of the financial recession of 2008-2012, unstable cost of raw material, and infrastructure in developing countries might restrict the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Urbanization
  • Improved Quality and Properties of Construction Materials
  • High Demand in Developing Countries

Restraints

  • Established Infrastructure in Developed Countries

Opportunities

  • Utilization of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) in Developing Countries
  • Development of New Products & Services

Challenges

  • Volatile Costs of Raw Materials and Energy
  • Unstable Economic Conditions

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Macroeconomic Indicator

7 Construction Additives Market, By Type

8 Construction Additives Market, By End-Use Sector

9 Construction Additives Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

  • ATPL
  • BASF
  • Berolan
  • Chryso
  • Cico Group
  • Concrete Additives & Chemicals
  • DOW
  • Evonik Industries
  • Fosroc International
  • Fritz-Pak Corporation
  • Hupan
  • Hycrete
  • Innua
  • Krete Industries
  • Mapei S.P.A.
  • PAC Technologies
  • RPM International
  • Sika
  • Thermax Global
  • W.R.Grace & Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b5twjc/global?w=5

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2018 PR Newswire