Global Construction Additives Market 2017-2022: Utilization of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) in Developing Countries Presents Opportunities in the $20 Billion Industry

The "Construction Additives Market by Type (Chemical (Plasticizers, Air-entraining, Waterproofing, Retarding agent), Mineral, Fiber), End-use Sector (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
It is projected that the construction additives market size will grow from USD 20.70 Billion in 2017 to USD 28.95 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 6.94%.
The construction additives market is expected to witness high growth as a result of the rapid urbanization, large-scale investments in infrastructure & commercial sectors, and the rising number of construction activities in emerging economies. The chemical additives segment is projected to have the largest share and dominate the construction additives market from 2017 to 2022. The mineral additives segment is expected to play a key role in changing the construction additives market and is projected to grow at the second-highest rate during the forecast period.
This report has been segmented on the basis of type, end-use sector, and region. The commercial sector is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the construction additives market during the forecast period. The gradual shift of building contractors and consumers toward cost-efficient, eco-friendly, modern building techniques, and the utilization of ready-mix concrete in developing countries create growth opportunities for the construction additives market.
Factors such weak economic conditions in many European countries as the aftermath of the financial recession of 2008-2012, unstable cost of raw material, and infrastructure in developing countries might restrict the growth of the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Urbanization
- Improved Quality and Properties of Construction Materials
- High Demand in Developing Countries
Restraints
- Established Infrastructure in Developed Countries
Opportunities
- Utilization of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) in Developing Countries
- Development of New Products & Services
Challenges
- Volatile Costs of Raw Materials and Energy
- Unstable Economic Conditions
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Macroeconomic Indicator
7 Construction Additives Market, By Type
8 Construction Additives Market, By End-Use Sector
9 Construction Additives Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
