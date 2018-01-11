Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings: Notice of General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2018 / Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. (OTC PINK: PARNF), a fully integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative animal health solutions, provides notice of its General Meeting to be held at Thursday 22nd February 2018 at 9.00 a.m (Australian Eastern Standard Time).

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING AND EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM

Notice is given that a General Meeting of shareholders of Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (Company) will be held on:

Thursday 22 February 2018 at 9.00 a.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time)

Meeting to be held in person at the Company headquarters, First Floor, Unit 4, 476 Gardener's Road, Alexandria, NSW, 2015, Australia.

For a link to the full Notice of General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum, please click:

http://www.accesswire.com/uploads/e0abd82b938827dc9d09b04cd4b6.pdf

11 January 2018

Dear Shareholder,

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Limited (ACN 137 904 413) (Company), I invite you to join us at a General Meeting of shareholders (GM), which has been scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday 22 February 2018 (AEST)

Time: 9.00 a.m. (AEST)

Venue: Held by physical attendance at First Floor, Unit 4, 476 Gardeners Road,

Alexandria New South Wales 2015, Australia

Outline of the Items of Business

At this GM, shareholders will consider the following item of business:

Removal of Alan Bell as director of the Company.

Details of this item are contained in the enclosed Notice of GM and Explanatory Memorandum.

The Board is unanimously opposed to carriage of this resolution: it considers that the request is a waste of time and resources.

Voting at the Meeting or by Proxy

A proxy form accompanies the enclosed Notice of Meeting. If you wish to attend the GM in person, please bring a copy of the proxy form with you. Registration will be available from 8.45 a.m. (AEST). If you are unable to attend in person, I encourage you to appoint a proxy to vote on the resolution contained in the Notice of Meeting on your behalf, by completing and returning the enclosed proxy form. Details of how to submit the proxy form are included with the form.

This meeting has been called by the Board of Directors, upon receipt of a notice from Robert Thomas Joseph (holding not less than 5% of the issued shares in the Company) requiring the Board (pursuant to s.249D of the Corporations Act 2001) to call this meeting.

Yours sincerely,

Alan Bell

Chairman





SOURCE: Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd