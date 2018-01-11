TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/18 -- Editors Note: A photo for this release is available on the Canadian Press picture wire via Marketwired.

Today, the YMCA GTA broke the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Largest exercise ball demonstration/class. With determination and grit, 454 community members lunged and stepped to the beat for a 30-minute class at the Toronto Central YMCA, where their sweat powered the forces of good.

Celebrity fitness trainer Eva Redpath led the 30-minute exercise ball routine with support from the YMCA's Sherry Perez. This record-breaking event was hosted to launch the YMCA GTA's "Sweat For Good" campaign into the spotlight, and immerse both members and the public in the YMCA experience that connects everyone to a larger purpose. At the Y, members not only sweat for themselves; they sweat for others, for positive change, and for the community.

"I am honoured to be a part of this incredible team and this record-breaking event," said Medhat Mahdy, President and CEO of YMCA GTA. "When you choose the YMCA, you are choosing to be part of an organization that seeks to build the foundation for a healthy, vibrant future for every individual in our community, and our society as a whole. In a nutshell, we're a gym - and a whole lot more."

Here are the five important factors that set YMCA Health & Fitness Centres apart:

-- Their broad offering: They offer diverse programs for every interest and stage of life. -- They create a sense of belonging: They bring people together, nurture their growth, and promote inclusivity. -- Their people-first culture: Their dedicated and expert team of staff and volunteers proactively supports members' health goals; removes barriers to achieving those goals; and believes that everyone has the ability to continually improve. -- They are committed to doing local good: They address community-specific needs and invest in building permanent facilities in communities across the GTA. -- They are a charitable organization: Their gyms are part of a much larger charitable organization that provides programs and services that make people strong in all sorts of ways - physically, of course, but also mentally and socially.

For GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator Christina Conlon, judging this world record-breaking event was both exhilarating and inspiring.

"While in this room, I couldn't help but be caught up by all the excitement around setting a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title," said Conlon. "I'll never tire of that aspect of my job. It was also a joy to see firsthand how many people gathered together to help shine a light on the YMCA GTA and the great work it does for the community."

The YMCA is the largest charitable program and service delivery organization in the GTA. For more than 160 years and through hundreds of programs, the YMCA GTA has been offering individuals opportunities for personal growth, community involvement and leadership.

