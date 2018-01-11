Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission has named Dr. Timothy Timura, CFA, as Deputy Director and Deputy Chief Economist in the agency's Division of Economic and Risk Analysis (DERA).

Dr. Timura joins DERA from the faculty of the Kogod School of Business at American University, where he has been an Executive in Residence. Dr. Timura has more than 30 years of experience serving individual and institutional investors as a professional money manager, and he has held senior management positions with private financial institutions and the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio. Dr. Timura also taught finance and economics at Ohio State University, Lehigh University, and Albright College.

Dr. Timura will assist the Chief Economist on a wide range of agency activities focusing initially on economic policy in agency rulemaking.

"Tim brings a wealth of academic knowledge and industry expertise in finance that will significantly help the Commission's efforts in financial economics and risk analysis," said Dr. Jeffrey Harris, DERA Director and Chief Economist. "I'm looking forward to working with him and truly appreciate Tim's willingness to help DERA serve investors."

Dr. Timura said, "It is a great honor to serve the public here at the SEC and I'm excited to have this opportunity to share my experience with the dedicated staff in DERA as we work on behalf of the long-term interests of Main Street investors."

Dr. Timura is a graduate of Dickinson College and has an M.S. from the University of Pennsylvania, an M.B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, an Ed.D. from the University of Pennsylvania, and a D.M. from Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Timura's doctoral research focused on the challenges faced by average investors when seeking to secure their own financial futures specifically exploring interactions between investors and investment professionals and how their relationships may be enhanced.