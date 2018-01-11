INGENICO: INGENICO: Jennifer Miles as Executive Vice President North America for Ingenico Group

Press Release Paris,

January 11, 2018

Jennifer Miles as Executive Vice President North America for Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, is pleased to welcome Jennifer Miles as Executive Vice President North America. Jennifer reports to Philippe Lazare, Chairman and CEO, and is a member of the company's Executive Committee.

Jennifer brings 20 years of experience in the payment and financial services industry. She started her career with Wachovia Bank, and further spent 16 years with Verifone in a variety of global business lines and regional executive roles.

"I am delighted to welcome Jennifer to our management team. Her leadership skills and impressive track record will definitely make a difference and serve our growth ambition for the North American markets, an essential component of our omnichannel strategic agenda" said Philippe Lazare.

"It is a privilege to join such a talented team that has built its reputation by consistently executing against a clear omnichannel strategy. I look forward to working with this team to deliver the most innovative and customer focused payment solutions to companies in the North America market" said Jennifer Miles.

After a short transition with Jennifer, Jacques Guérin will serve as Executive Vice President Strategy & Performance based in Paris and reporting to Philippe Lazare.

