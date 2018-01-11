Global GSM Antenna Market 2017-2021 - Telecom Firms Inclining Toward Millimeter Wave Solutions

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global GSM antenna market to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the period 2017-2021.

Global GSM Antenna Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is adoption of massive MIMO. MIMO involves multiple technologies. It is essentially a wireless network that allows the transmitting and receiving of more than one data signal simultaneously over the same radio channel. While standard MIMO networks tend to use two or four antennas, massive MIMO, on the other hand, is a system with an exceptionally high number of antennas.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for network capacity to access connected services. There is a continuous growth in demand for faster mobile broadband communication to experience seamless integrity of connected devices. The internet is an important access channel to support and enable communications over large-scale loT devices. The advent of high-speed 4G LTE wireless networks has helped support high-bandwidth M2M applications. The roll out of 4G LTE-machines (LTE-M) and LTE-unlicensed (LTE-U) and 5G networks is expected to facilitate faster transmission and higher volumes of data in the smart ecosystem.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is saturation of cell sites in developed countries. Developed countries such as the US, Germany, and the UK have had GSM connections for more than 20 years. Over this period of time, they have installed a large number of GSM antennas across their entire geography to cater to the data and calling requirements of their respective citizens.



These countries generate the maximum revenue for GSM antenna vendors, because of their large user base and high per capita incomes. However, after 2008, these countries have shown a slowdown in the growth of the GSM antenna market. This is because all the cell sites across these regions have been covered by current GSM networks and do not require additional cell sites for coverage.



Market trends



Adoption of massive MIMO

Development of complementary technologies

Growth of UWB

Rising deployment of safety systems in automobiles

Telecom firms inclining toward millimeter wave solutions



Key vendors

Comba Telecom

KATHREIN-Werke

Laird

Other prominent vendors

Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF)

Communication Components

Cobham Wireless

CommScope

Bird Technologies

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

ZTE

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Appendix



