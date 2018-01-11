US stocks rose in early trade on Thursday, recovering from the previous session's losses as the Dow and Nasdaq hit fresh intraday highs. At 1540 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% at 25,452.74, having earlier hit a record intraday high of 25,468.83, while the S&P 500 was 0.2% firmer at 2,753.66 and the Nasdaq was up 0.2% at 7,166.43 after reaching a record intraday peak of 7,181.51. Stocks had fallen on Wednesday following a report that China might be looking to slow down or halt ...

