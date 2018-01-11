InteliSecure: Intelisecure Names Leading Cybersecurity Executive Mischa Danaceau Its Chief Information Security Officer

Danaceau, a Leading Information Security Executive and Practitioner Specializing in Security Management and Compliance, Joins InteliSecure Following Five Successful Years at Smashburger, Where He Most Recently Served as Vice President of Information Technology

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2018 / InteliSecure, the leading provider of critical data protection services, today announced that it has named Mischa Danaceau as its Chief Information Security Officer. Danaceau, an experienced practitioner and specialist in information security management and compliance, will be responsible for security, risk, compliance and governance programs and InteliSecure's internal information technology.

"We are excited to welcome Mischa to the InteliSecure executive management team and believe his frontline information security management and compliance expertise will enrich our GDPR-compliance solutions and internal IT infrastructure," said InteliSecure CEO Steven Drew.

Danaceau most recently served as vice president of information technology at Denver-based Smashburger, an American fast-casual burger restaurant chain with more than 370 corporate and franchise outlets operating in 37 states and 9 countries. At Smashburger, Danaceau was responsible for overseeing restaurant systems, infrastructure, and security.

Danaceau built Smashburger's first information security management system and oversaw PCI compliance programs for the company and all franchisees. Prior to Smashburger, Danaceau served as the chief operating officer for Illumen, a managed services provider focused on network infrastructure support and security services.

Danaceau holds an MBA from the University of Colorado at Denver and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Ithaca College. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP); a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM); holds the following Microsoft certifications: MCSE, MCP, and MCTS; and is certified in ITIL Foundations v.3.

InteliSecure protects over 500 enterprise clients and more than one million users globally with managed security services designed to deliver critical data protection from the escalating frequency and scale of global cybersecurity threats. InteliSecure empowers organizations to identify, prioritize and protect their most critical data assets by aligning a business-centric approach with its comprehensive suite of design, validation and managed security services. The company's scalable solutions and services are focused on realizing business outcomes and mitigating risk.

Operating 24/7 Security Operations Centers in Denver and London, InteliSecure protects over 500 enterprise clients and more than one million users globally with services tailored to protect critical data from increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats. InteliSecure's flagship Critical Data Protection program is comprised of specialized managed security services, penetration testing, security assessment, consulting, technical, and GRC services. InteliSecure has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in North America for the past four consecutive years; has consistently ranked within the top 10 fastest growing businesses on the Denver Business Journal's Fast 50; and in 2016, was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Communications Service Provider Security Solutions.

