Concept Life Sciences (Concept), the integrated drug discovery, development and analytical services company, today announced it has appointed Helen McKeever as Programme Manager for the Group, and David Halverson as US Head of Sales.

Helen joins Concept from RedX Pharma where she was Project Manager, leading a portfolio of small molecule projects from late discovery to early clinical development. Helen has over 29 years' experience in the contract research and pharmaceutical industry, including over 18 years leading a variety of preclinical and early clinical development programmes. Previous roles have also included Director of Project Management and Preclinical Programme Manager at Almac Discovery, and Senior Project Manager at Covance Laboratories. Helen's new role at Concept will include reviewing the Group's approach to programme management, and ensuring implementation of a consistent process.

David has over 20 years' experience in business development, primarily in the drug discovery and pre-clinical development, both in the US and in Europe, as well as working with customers in the US for services to be delivered in the UK. Before joining Concept, David was President and COO at Protea Biosciences, and has previously held senior Business Development roles with MPI Research, Huntingdon Life Sciences, Quintiles, PPD and Covance Laboratories. David is based on the East coast, and will be responsible for leading Concept's US business development team, and driving expansion of the Group's services in the US.

Michael Fort, Executive Chairman, Concept Life Sciences, said: "We are delighted to welcome Helen and David to the team, both of whom will be a great asset to the Group, strengthening our commercial and scientific leadership teams. Concept is on course for continued profitable growth of over 30% in 2018, as we work to expand and broaden our offerings in integrated drug discovery and analytical services."

