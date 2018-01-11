Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) has released soil sample analytical results from the 2017 fall program on the Gold Drop Property, which is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

The soil sampling geochemical program was conducted in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone, between the COD gold showing and the COD North gold showing, north of the gold bearing Everest vein. A total of 334 soil samples were collected along 31 soil lines, averaging 250 metres in length, which were spaced 25 metres apart with a 25-metre sample interval.

The soil sampling program identified several soil gold anomalies in the Southwest Zone, including numerous samples exceeding 0.01 parts per million gold, including high values of 0.061, 0.073 and 0.088 parts per million gold. The most distinct anomaly or anomalies is in the COD North area, where anomalous values are concentrated between two historical workings.

The soil sampling program extended the target area for at least 600 meters northeast of the area of 2017 drilling and trenching. The company is planning follow up work in this area in 2018 including a trenching program.

The program also identified other gold anomalies near the new COD adit and northeast of the COD trenches.

The soil sampling program in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone helped identify a new vein exposure in a small, 2-meter deep historic adit 175 meters north of the COD trench. The adit is driven on a North-south striking quartz vein that is on strike with the COD Vein, and appears to be of the same style as the Detonia/Jewel quartz vein.

Another vein exposure north of the trench was also located by hand pitting on local quartz float. Bedrock quartz samples from the small hand pit material returned values of 4.97 grams per tonne gold and 30.7 grams per tonne silver. Samples of boulder material found outside of the small adit returned values of 1.28 grams per tonne gold and 6.97 grams per tonne silver, as reported on November 8, 2017.

