Global Folding Carton Market 2017-2021 - Premiumization of Folding Cartons Gaining Momentum

The "Global Folding Carton Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global folding carton market to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Folding Carton Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is premiumization of folding cartons. As the consumer lifestyle has upgraded cross the globe, demand for premium products has increased. Premium packaging is an indication of high-quality products inside the folding carton. Premium folding cartons have a metallic look along with innovative designs and patterns that draw the attention of consumers.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand for folding cartons from healthcare sector. The demand for folding cartons is projected to witness a considerable boost from the healthcare industry during the forecast period. It is projected to be valued at more than $13 billion in 2021, and APAC is expected to dominate the demand in the same year.
Folding cartons include paperboard cartons and cases that are widely used to contain, protect, and transport medical products and pharmaceutical drugs. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries are expected to be the chief contributors to the increase in the demand for folding cartons in the healthcare industry, due to swift growth in population along with an increase in expenditure on healthcare.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rise in cost of raw materials. The primary raw material used in the manufacturing of folding cartons is paper pulp. The prices of paper pulp are volatile because they depend on the supply and demand of the product.
There has been a widening gap between the demand and supply of paper pulp for the last 4-5 years and this, in turn, has led to an increase in the cost of raw materials. Also, paper pulp is extracted from wood, and wood prices have witnessed an increment of around 13% since 2014. The price of wood pulp is projected to rise at an annual rate of around 5% by 2019.
Market trends
- Premiumization of folding cartons
- Automation, efficiency, and sustainability of packaging machinery
- Demand for lightweight materials and aesthetic appeal
Key vendors
- Graphic Packaging International
- Smurfit Kappa
- Sonoco
- WestRock
Other prominent vendors
- ALL PACKAGING COMPANY
- Amcor
- Bell Incorporated
- Delta Packaging
- International Paper
- Mayr Melnhof Karton
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2016
- Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Food industry - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Personal and household care industry - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Healthcare industry - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Other industries - Market size and forecast 2016-2021
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Premiumization of folding cartons
- Automation, efficiency, and sustainability of packaging machinery
- Demand for lightweight materials and aesthetic appeal
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
