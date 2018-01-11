Global Folding Carton Market 2017-2021 - Premiumization of Folding Cartons Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global folding carton market to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Folding Carton Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is premiumization of folding cartons. As the consumer lifestyle has upgraded cross the globe, demand for premium products has increased. Premium packaging is an indication of high-quality products inside the folding carton. Premium folding cartons have a metallic look along with innovative designs and patterns that draw the attention of consumers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand for folding cartons from healthcare sector. The demand for folding cartons is projected to witness a considerable boost from the healthcare industry during the forecast period. It is projected to be valued at more than $13 billion in 2021, and APAC is expected to dominate the demand in the same year.

Folding cartons include paperboard cartons and cases that are widely used to contain, protect, and transport medical products and pharmaceutical drugs. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries are expected to be the chief contributors to the increase in the demand for folding cartons in the healthcare industry, due to swift growth in population along with an increase in expenditure on healthcare.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rise in cost of raw materials. The primary raw material used in the manufacturing of folding cartons is paper pulp. The prices of paper pulp are volatile because they depend on the supply and demand of the product.



There has been a widening gap between the demand and supply of paper pulp for the last 4-5 years and this, in turn, has led to an increase in the cost of raw materials. Also, paper pulp is extracted from wood, and wood prices have witnessed an increment of around 13% since 2014. The price of wood pulp is projected to rise at an annual rate of around 5% by 2019.



Market trends



Premiumization of folding cartons

Automation, efficiency, and sustainability of packaging machinery

Demand for lightweight materials and aesthetic appeal



Key vendors

Graphic Packaging International

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco

WestRock

Other prominent vendors

ALL PACKAGING COMPANY

Amcor

Bell Incorporated

Delta Packaging

International Paper

Mayr Melnhof Karton

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Food industry - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Personal and household care industry - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Healthcare industry - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Other industries - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Premiumization of folding cartons

Automation, efficiency, and sustainability of packaging machinery

Demand for lightweight materials and aesthetic appeal

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rwk52c/global_folding?w=5





