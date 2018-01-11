Saint John, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2018) - Stompy Bot Corporation (CSE: BOT) ("Stompy Bot" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a number of changes to its board of directors (the "Board") and the composition of its management.

Stompy Bot is also pleased to announce that representatives from its recently-acquired subsidiary Token Play Corp. ("Token Play"), developer of a payment platform for the digital gaming community empowered by blockchain technology, will be presenting at the Alpha North Capital Conference, January 12-14, 2018.

Board and Management Appointments

Mr. Robert Howe and Mr. Konstantin Lichtenwald have been appointed as members of the Board. Mr. Chris Irwin has resigned from the Board but remains in an advisory role to the Company. Mr. Vince McMullin has resigned from the Board and his position as Chief Executive Officer and has been appointed the Chief Technology Officer of the Company. Mr. Lichtenwald has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Mr. Garland, the former Chief Financial Officer of Stompy will remain on the Board and has been appointed the chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board. Mr. Jon Gill, current chairperson of the Board, has been appointed the Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Howe has been appointed the chairperson of the Compensation Committee of the Board.

Mr. Gill, commenting on the changes and the future of the Board said, "Our Board will be immediately initiating a strategic plan to broaden and strengthen itself through the addition of industry representation and independence. We are excited about the changes announced today and those that are to come."

Alpha North Capital Conference

Event: Alpha North Capital Conference

Date: January 12th - 14th, 2018

The Alpha North Capital Conference is an invitation-only event. The event features small cap innovators in the technology, biotech, healthcare and special situations spaces, and provides opportunities to connect with the top institutions and specialist brokers in North America through a series of one-on-one meetings between issuers and financiers.

Steven Hoffman, co-founder of Token Play, will be presenting on the development of Token Play's payment platform. Summary details will include a look at the state of innovation that has taken place in the gaming industry, specifically with respect to digital gaming and blockchain technology, and the Company's business plan and strategy for 2018.

About Mr. Howe

Mr. Howe is a seasoned international financial services executive with over 25 years of senior level management experience shared between the asset finance sector, and corporate turnaround and growth consulting. He spent most of his corporate career with AT&T Capital/Newcourt Credit Group/CIT and was Managing Director of its Continental European business, which supported 150 staff in 16 countries with owned and managed assets exceeding $1 billion. In 2006, Robert founded Aorta Capital, a Switzerland-based early stage investor, capital raising and boutique consulting group.

About Mr. Lichtenwald

Mr. Konstantin Lichtenwald brings over ten years of finance and accounting experience, including corporate compliance, accounting and financial management. Konstantin holds the professional designation of CPA, CGA and ACCA, where he is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and Canada as well as a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of United Kingdom. Mr. Lichtenwald has had extensive experience as a Controller and Chief Financial Officer of numerous publicly traded and private corporations in several industries.

About Token Play

Token Play is Peer-to-Peer, Decentralized, Gaming Payment Platform that aims, through blockchain technologies, to deliver a decentralized marketplace for purchasing games, exchanging of in-game currencies and tokens, and betting, while at the same time solving the inefficiencies and high fees of conventional payment methods in the gaming space. For more information visit www.tokenplay.com.

About Stompy Bot

Stompy Bot is an independent video game developer and digital media publisher. Stompy Bot's growth strategy is to become a premier independent multimedia publisher. Stompy Bot's indie philosophy is to identify and acquire unique video game properties, apply innovative technologies, game development expertise, partner with movie studio resources and manage entertainment brands through a global media marketing approach. Stompy Bot is the exclusive Heavy Gear digital games license holder and publisher of Heavy Gear Assault, a next generation PC title using Epic Game's latest Unreal Engine 4 technology. For more information visit www.stompybot.com.

