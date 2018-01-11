The "European Directory of Defence Industries 2018" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Access a wealth of information on thousands of companies instantly with the European Directory of Defence Industries!
This Directory is your comprehensive guide to Defence Manufacturers, Service Companies and Buyers throughout Europe
The European Directory of Defence Industries is the most comprehensive and accurate database on companies and executives in the Defence industries that have ever been published. The Directory is a valuable research and competitor intelligence analysis tool detailing several thousand of companies throughout Europe.
The European Directory of Defence Industries is a detailed resource for information on the myriad of products, service and activities in this sector, profiling thousands of companies, services and systems used in the delivery of Defence equipment. European in scope, the Directory covers the complete range of products and services related to Defence.
This Directory has been especially compiled to assist professionals with market research, strategic planning, as well as contacting prospective clients or suppliers. It is also an indispensable guide to all of the continent's Defence equipment manufacturers and key corporate executives!
Data in the Directory:
- Company name, address, full contact details plus email and website
- Names of senior executives
- Company Description
- Company subsidiaries and associates
- Year Established
- Number of employees
- Principal shareholders
- Turnover
- Capital
- Export Import countries and regions
- Description of products and services
Benefits:
- Pinpoint key Executives
- Profile a Equipment Manufactures Market
- Build new business prospects
- Generate new customers
- Discover who your competitors are
- Make vital contacts
- Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers
- Access a wealth of quality well researched information
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4lgg6z/european?w=4
