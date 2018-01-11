This Underdog Just Became Canada's Billion-Dollar Marijuana CompanyWe are less than six months away from Canada's full marijuana legalization day, and the country's largest marijuana companies have begun preparing for it. If you've been keeping tabs only on the biggest marijuana stocks, one underdog may have quietly slipped under your radar.Pay close attention, because this company has just become the latest unicorn of the Canadian marijuana industry. I'm talking about CannTrust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: CNTTF), (CNSX: TRST), which is now the fifth Canadian marijuana company to have attained a billion-dollar market.

