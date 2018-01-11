European stocks closed lower on Thursday as retail stocks pulled indices lower after gloomy Christmas trading updates. The benchmark Stoxx 600 fell 0.3% to 397.53, while Germany's Dax was off by 0.59% or 78.44 points at 13,203.19 and the French CAC-40 down 0.29% at 5,494. Spain's IBEX 35 shrugged off the trend to finish 0.7% higher at 10,452, while the UK FTSE 100 was also positive, with a gain of 0.19% to 7,767. The euro was 0.72% higher against the dollar at $1.196 as the European Central Bank ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...