Leading Research Firm CB Insights Cites Wiretap on its Periodic Table of Early-Stage Cybersecurity Startups

Periodic Table Serves as a 'Guide to Navigate Through Key Early-Stage Players in the Cybersecurity Industry.'

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2018 / Wiretap, an innovator of groundbreaking solutions designed to enhance security and governance of enterprise collaboration environments, today announced leading research analyst firm CB Insights has cited Wiretap on its Periodic Table of Early-Stage Cybersecurity Startups. Published Dec. 20, 2017, the Periodic Table serves as a guide to navigate and learn more about key early-stage players in the Cybersecurity industry.

Specifically, New York-based CB Insights placed Wiretap in its Insider Threat Detection category, referring to threats originating from within the organization, such as employees, former employees, contractors, or associates, who have unique access to an organization's security practices, proprietary data and networks.

"We are thrilled to be cited as a leading cybersecurity startup in the insider threat detection category by a respected research institution like CB Insights," said Wiretap CEO and Co-founder Jeff Schumann. "Wiretap is gaining serious momentum - we were recently honored as a Best Place to Work in Columbus and we're excited to enter the new year raising more eyebrows."

Co-founded by Schumann, Matt Huber, Shawn Domer and James Tsai, Wiretap's flagship solution, Aware by WiretapTM, complements traditional governance and compliance technologies by providing human-centric insight to enhance employee engagement and reduce unsafe behaviors on social collaboration tools. The innovative and intuitive platform monitors employee interaction through a behavioral lens, creating a more risk-aware and secure company culture.

Early adopters of Aware by Wiretap include: GlaxoSmithKline, Infosys, AIG, Shire, and SC Johnson.

With backing from the National Science Foundation and venture capital investors, CB Insights mines terabytes of data and knowledge contained in patents, venture capital financings, M&A transactions, hiring, startup and investor websites, news sentiment, social media chatter, and more.

About Wiretap

Wiretap complements today's leading enterprise collaboration and messaging platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Yammer®, and Workplace by Facebook, by providing deeper monitoring and governance of employee interactions and behaviors. Wiretap's flagship Aware platform encourages and facilitates safe collaboration by monitoring files and conversations, as well as blocking material or communication that could place a company at risk. Wiretap is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio - a city recognized in 2015 as Intelligent Community of the Year by the Intelligent Community Foundation, and ranked #1 for scaling startups[1]. For more information visit www.wiretap.com, follow on Twitter @AwareByWiretap and on Facebook at facebook.com/AwareByWiretap.

Contact:

Jim Engineer, Rainmaker Growth Partners for Wiretap, Mobile: +1 (630) 728-1387

[1] Kauffman Foundation, Forbes, Zillow

SOURCE: Wiretap