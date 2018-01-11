Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (DJEL ) CHANGE OF SHARE CLASS NAME FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 11-Jan-2018 / 17:42 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 11 January 2018 CHANGE OF SHARE CLASS NAME FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW ***************************************************** FR0010814236 LYXOR EURO Lyxor Euro Corporate 19/01/2018 CORPORATE BOND EX Bond Ex Financials FINANCIALS UCITS UCITS ETF - Acc ETF - C-EUR FR0010204073 LYXOR EASTERN Lyxor Eastern Europe 19/01/2018 EUROPE (CECE NTR (CECE NTR EUR) UCITS EUR) UCITS ETF - ETF - Acc C-EUR FR0007056841 LYXOR DOW JONES Lyxor Dow Jones 19/01/2018 INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE Industrial Average UCITS ETF - D-EUR UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010468983 LYXOR EURO STOXX 50 Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 19/01/2018 DAILY LEVERAGE Daily Leverage UCITS UCITS ETF ETF - Acc FR0010424143 LYXOR EURO STOXX 50 Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 19/01/2018 DAILY DOUBLE SHORT Daily Double Short UCITS ETF UCITS ETF - Acc FR0010424135 LYXOR EURO STOXX 50 Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 19/01/2018 DAILY SHORT UCITS Daily Short UCITS ETF ETF - Acc FR0010869578 LYXOR DAILY DOUBLE Lyxor Daily Double 19/01/2018 SHORT BUND UCITS Short Bund UCITS ETF ETF - Acc FR0010405431 LYXOR FTSE ATHEX Lyxor FTSE Athex 19/01/2018 LARGE CAP UCITS ETF Large Cap UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010592014 LYXOR DAILY Lyxor Daily Leverage 19/01/2018 LEVERAGE CAC 40 CAC 40 UCITS ETF - UCITS ETF Acc FR0010737544 LYXOR EURO Lyxor Euro Corporate 19/01/2018 CORPORATE BOND Bond UCITS ETF - Acc UCITS ETF - C-EUR FR0010591362 LYXOR DAILY SHORT Lyxor Daily Short 19/01/2018 CAC 40 UCITS ETF CAC 40 UCITS ETF - Acc FR0010869495 LYXOR DAILY Lyxor Daily ShortDAX 19/01/2018 SHORTDAX X2 UCITS x2 UCITS ETF - Acc ETF - C-EUR FR0010510800 LYXOR EURO CASH Lyxor Euro Cash 19/01/2018 UCITS ETF UCITS ETF - Acc FR0007052782 LYXOR CAC 40 (DR) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) 19/01/2018 UCITS ETF - D-EUR UCITS ETF - Dist The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will change share class names on 19 January 2018.. ISIN: FR0007056841, FR0010814236, FR0010204073, FR0007056841, FR0010468983, FR0010424143, FR0010424135, FR0010869578, FR0010405431, FR0010592014, FR0010737544, FR0010591362, FR0010869495, FR0010510800, FR0007052782, Category Code: CAN TIDM: DJEL OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5096 End of Announcement EQS News Service 644909 11-Jan-2018

