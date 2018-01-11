Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (HSIEUR) CHANGE OF SHARE CLASS NAME FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 11-Jan-2018 / 17:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 11 January 2018 CHANGE OF SHARE CLASS NAME FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW ***************************************************** FR0010361675 LYXOR HONG KONG Lyxor Hong Kong 22/01/2018 (HSI) UCITS ETF - (HSI) UCITS ETF - D-EUR Dist FR0010245514 LYXOR JAPAN (TOPIX) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) 22/01/2018 (DR) UCITS ETF - (DR) UCITS ETF - D-EUR Dist FR0010010827 LYXOR FTSE MIB Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS 22/01/2018 UCITS ETF ETF - Dist The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will change share class names on 22 January 2018.. ISIN: FR0010312124, FR0010312124, FR0011669845, FR0010410266, FR0010315770, FR0010444786, FR0007063177, FR0010361683, Category Code: CAN TIDM: HSIEUR OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5097 End of Announcement EQS News Service 644915 11-Jan-2018

