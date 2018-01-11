Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (BNKEUR) CHANGE OF SHARE CLASS NAME FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 11-Jan-2018 / 17:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 11 January 2018 CHANGE OF SHARE CLASS NAME FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW ***************************************************** FR0010345504 LYXOR STOXX EUROPE Lyxor STOXX Europe 26/01/2018 600 CONSTRUCTION & 600 Construction & MATERIALS UCITS ETF Materials UCITS ETF - Acc FR0010344630 LYXOR STOXX EUROPE Lyxor STOXX Europe 26/01/2018 600 AUTOMOBILES & 600 Automobiles & PARTS UCITS ETF Parts UCITS ETF - Acc FR0010326140 LYXOR RUSSIA (Dow Lyxor Russia (Dow 26/01/2018 Jones Russia GDR) Jones Russia GDR) UCITS ETF - C-EUR UCITS ETF - Acc FR0010344879 LYXOR STOXX EUROPE Lyxor STOXX Europe 26/01/2018 600 HEALTHCARE 600 Healthcare UCITS UCITS ETF ETF - Acc FR0011495944 LYXOR RUSSIA (Dow Lyxor Russia (Dow 26/01/2018 Jones Russia GDR) Jones Russia GDR) UCITS ETF - D-GBP UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010345371 LYXOR STOXX EUROPE Lyxor STOXX Europe 26/01/2018 600 BANKS UCITS ETF 600 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will change share class names on 26 January 2018.. ISIN: FR0010345371, FR0010345504, FR0010344630, FR0010326140, FR0010344879, FR0011495944, FR0010345371, Category Code: CAN TIDM: BNKEUR OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5099 End of Announcement EQS News Service 644921 11-Jan-2018

